Trimble - Jason Allen Skinner, age 41 of Grove City, formerly of Trimble, died June 9, 2021. Born Jan. 11, 1980 in Athens, he was the son of Linda Eileen Looney Skinner of Trimble and Delbert Vern Skinner, Jr. and his companion, June Triplett of Millfield.
A graduate of Trimble High School and Tri-County JVS, he owned and operated The Whispering Hutch, a furniture restoration business in Grove City. He enjoyed dogs, vinyl records, and lapidary.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his husband, Steven Richmond; two sisters, Patricia (Croy) Harris of Amesville and Lindsey Householder of Glouster; two brothers, Toby (Elizabeth) Skinner of McConnelsville and Anthony (Lynda) Skinner of Trimble; two nephews, Jacob and Jesse Skinner; five nieces Rebekah, Sarah, and Kiera Skinner, and Victoria and Vanessa Harris; two great nephews, Connor and Carter Skinner.
Family and friends may call Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kaleidoscope Youth Center, PO Box 8104 Columbus, OH 43201, kycohio.org. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Jason Skinner
