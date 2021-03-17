Jason Starcher passed away Dec. 19, 2020, from cancer. He donated his body to science. He is survived by David Starcher, step-mother Bonnie Starcher, and step-brother Brad Markin. A memorial service will be held at Living Water Worship Center in Albany Ohio, officiated by Rev. Jimmy Stewart on April 3 at 2 p.m. Calls can be made to David Starcher at 740-698-0775.
To plant a tree in memory of Jason Starcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.