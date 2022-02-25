Nelsonville - Jay William Brooks, 73, of Nelsonville passed away at his home, East Clayton Farm, on Feb. 22, 2022 after a long, honorable battle with Alzheimer's.
Jay was born June 13, 1948 in Lancaster, Ohio. He was a son of the late John and Gloria (Hoodlett) Brooks.
After graduating from Nelsonville High School in 1966, Jay turned down a football scholarship in order to join the United States Marine Corp and serve in the Vietnam War. Jay returned to Nelsonville to join his family business, William Brooks' Shoe, later known as Rocky Boots, retiring after 36 years in sales. He was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, the VFW, and the Amvets.
Jay was a man of integrity who never shied away from hard work or a good time. He was extraordinarily generous and kind. He had a great sense of humor and loved life. Family was of highest importance to Jay.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary Michelle (Miki Kiener) Brooks; children, Shawn (Erin) Fraunfelter, Jacob Brooks, and Sydney (Matt) Gottwald; brothers, Mike (Pam) Brooks and Stuart (Denise) Brooks; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Barbara Fuller and Patricia Robey.
Friends may call on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 East Fayette Street, Nelsonville, Ohio.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the funeral home, with the Pastor Peter Galbraith officiating
Interment: Whitmore Cemetery, York Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions can be made in Jay's name to the Stuart Opera House, P.O. Box 217, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764. THE J.E. HUMPHREY Funeral Home, Shawnee, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Jay Brooks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.