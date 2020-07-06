ALBANY – Jean Brookhart, 91, Albany, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Close To Home of Albany. Born July 27, 1928, at Carpenter, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Eldon and Ruth Bobo Starkey. She was retired from McBee Systems, and a member of Carpenter Baptist Church and Albany Senior Citizens.
Jean is survived by a daughter, Barbie Knowlton; grandchildren, Jarrod Knowlton and Mandi Cain; sisters, Garnet Moore of Canton and Joan Nelson of Albany; her in-laws, Vivian (Phil) Ridenour of Athens, Hallie Vore of The Plains, Danny Brookhart of Athens, and Florence Sprague Bradenton, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thelbert L. “Sox” Brookhart; and a brother Johnny Starkey.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Athens Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Phillip Ridenour officiating. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.