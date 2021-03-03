BALTIMORE – Jean Gurtler Chase Might, 73, of Baltimore went to be with her Lord on March 1, 2021 at Fairfield Medical Center.
She was born in Columbus to the late William and Pauline Smith Gurtler on Jan. 24, 1948. She was active in the 1966 Reynoldsburg High School Alumni, the Reynoldsburg Girl Scouts Troop 505, the Reynoldsburg Historical Society, and an active member of the Grove Church. She lived in Reynoldsburg, Gahanna, Canal Winchester, Nelsonville and most recently in Baltimore, where she was active in the Baltimore Downtown Restoration Committee and she was the Market Master at the Baltimore Farmer’s Market.
Jean was a makeup artist at Montaldos before she found her true profession of interior designing at Colonial Heights retiring after 22+ years. She was a published poet and wrote several songs and poems throughout the years. Her great joy in life was entertaining and hosting gatherings at her home. Jean was a very positive and popular person with friends throughout the state and country. She was the most giving and loving person who never forgot a birthday. Her personal mission in life was to share the word of God and she completed this. Her optimism, love for God, and her amazing smile along with her personality, is what will always be cherished by her friends and family.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Janet) Chase, Gina Chase, Greg Might, Laura (J.B.) Jones, and Chris (Ute) Might; grandchildren, Ethan, Sarah, Maggie, Desi, Ian, Shane, and Yilmaz; siblings, Barbara Reed, Bill Gurtler, and Paul (Kim) Gurtler; and several nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David Might and first husband, Gary Chase.
A funeral service will take place at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home at 207 S. Main St. Baltimore, OH 43105 on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Columbus. Family and friends may call from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. Donations in Jean’s name can be made to the Christian Broadcasting Network : CBN Center Virginia Beach, VA 23463. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
“It is with all my love for all of you, my prayer is that my biggest legacy would be to leave you with the truth of eternal life through the Lord Jesus Christ with whom I am now abiding. Please accept him as your Lord and Savior if you have not done so yet. Life is short and eternity is forever. I want to see all of you together again rejoicing in heavenly celebration. Now that would be the ultimate party I could throw. I love each and everyone of you with all my heart. I wish I had more worldly gifts to leave all family members and friends. Please know my greatest Joy in life was all of you.” – Jean
