Albany - Jeanette Eileen (Hoffman) Gatton, 89, of Albany passed away March 8, 2022. Born March 12, 1932, in Columbus, she was the daughter of the late Richard Hoffman and Florence (Bob) Hill.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Roger Mills, Melynda (Darrin) Powers, and Mindy (Michael) Jackson; son-in-law, Kenneth "Sonny" Conaway; several great and great-great-grandchildren; a special niece, Sis Souders; and half-sisters, Judy Hoffman Bolton and Tracy Shook.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Gatton; daughters, Connie Leedy and Marilyn Conaway; grandsons, Bob and Don Mills; and brothers, Dick and Jack (Ann) Hoffman.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Glen Rest Memorial in Reynoldsburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.
Jeanette Gatton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.