Jeanette Sullivan

Athens - Jeanette Ann Sullivan, 78, passed away at the Lindley Inn, on June 1, 2022. She was born May 26, 1944, in Liverpool England, daughter of Alice and Richard Parkins. She lived in Sale, England most of her youth, where she married Paul Sullivan, the love of her life, on September 1, 1964. Almost immediately following their wedding, they departed on a grand adventure starting in Waterloo Ontario, Canada, with only a trunk of belongings. After three years, they relocated to Minneapolis, and then on to Athens, where they settled and have been part of the community and Ohio University since 1969.
Originally trained as a short-hand typist and secretary in Manchester, Jeanette worked for the publisher of a motorcycle magazine in England, before working as a typist at the University of Waterloo. In Minnesota she was secretary to one of the vice presidents of the University.
After settling in Athens and initially focusing on raising two young children, Jeanette became a preschool teacher and then joined Ohio University as a part-time secretary to the curriculum council. She then transitioned to a full-time position as the administrative assistant to the Director of the School of Film.
Before and after retirement Jeanette and Paul were frequent travelers. In addition to traveling to visit family in Great Britain, they explored most of the United States, spending a year in California, as well as visiting other countries such as Peru, New Zealand, Italy, France, the Galapagos Islands, and Mexico, to name a few. The most recent trips prior to Jeanette's illness were two weeks in Venice and a month in Paris.
When not traveling, Jeanette's hands were never still. She was a master seamstress, quilter, and knitter. She also enjoyed embroidery and crocheting. She had an emerald thumb and maintained a large English style garden. She was also an avid cook and baker, never shying away from a challenging recipe during the decades spent with a close-knit group of friends known as "the gourmet group" who would meet at each other's homes for lengthy internationally themed dinner parties. She was also part of a wine-tasting group, a member of the Athens Garden Club and and informal walking group. Over the years, she volunteered at the Athens Asylum, O'Bleness Hospital and the Athens Public Library.
Jeanette is predeceased by a sister, Winifred, and a brother Richard. She is survived by Paul, her husband of 58 years; her son John; her daughter Kerry (Derek); grandchildren Mitch and Lanie; and what she liked to call her "bonus" grandchildren, Kiernan and Tucker. Also surviving are nieces Lynette (Donald) of France, Hilary (Robert), and nephews Matthew and Edward, of England.
Jeanette's family would like to offer sincere thanks to the Ohio Health Hospice team, the staff of the Lindley Inn and all the family friends who provided loving care and guidance. If you wish to honor Jeanette's memory, please donate in her name to the Athens Public Library (see Website), the Athens Garden Club (contact Treasurer Maureen Wootton) or your favorite charity. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Jeanette Sullivan
