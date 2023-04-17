Jeanette Wilkins

Naples, Florida - Jeanette Gayle (Davis) Wilkins, 69, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Logan, Ohio, passed away April 9, 2023 with her family by her side.
She was born to Lawrence and Margie (Barringer) Davis on April 27, 1953 in Logan. Jeanette graduated from Logan High school in 1971.
Jeanette married Ray Wilkins in 2004 and resided in Logan, OH until 2016 before relocating to Naples, FL.
Jeanette is survived by her husband Ray Wilkins; her daughter Janell (Dunkle) Hunter (Scott); brothers Larry (Karen Chiarelli) Davis and Kenneth (Delena) Davis; step-sons Jason and Jeremy Wilkins; grandchildren Sydney and John Clayton Hunter, Justin Wilkins, Courtney, Jeremy Jr, Wyatt and Ethan Wilkins; mother Margie Davis; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her father Lawrence Davis, sister Carol Davis Hilton, and brother Keith Davis.
Jeanette loved her family fiercely and held her friends close; anything you needed she was there. Jeanette and Ray enjoyed traveling the country and scrapbooking their many adventures. Jeanette loved taking photos for the activities in their community. She loved gathering with friends and participating in community activities. She loved to laugh and dance, her zest for life was infectious. Jeanette was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind many beautiful memories.
Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Thursday April 20, 2023 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan. Calling hours will be held 2-4 & 6-8pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
In honor of Jeanette, who loved everything bright and beautiful, we encourage those who attend to dress in bright colors in celebration of her life.
Following the service, a celebration of life gathering will be held at the Bowen House in Logan.
