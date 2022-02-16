Hockingport - Jeanne Francis Henderson, 91, of Hockingport, passed on Feb. 14, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, James B. "Barney" Henderson and her son, Mark (Lia) Henderson. She also leaves beloved grandchildren, Bryan (Christina), Michael (Kelly), and Kyle, as well as great granddaughter, Evelyn. Other family members include cousins Kenneth, Robert and Michael Collins, with whom she was raised, as well as Cathy Collins Duke.
No services or calling hours will be observed. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Jeanne Henderson
To plant a tree in memory of Jeanne Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.