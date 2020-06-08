LONGSTRETH – Jeff Baden, 63, of Longstreth, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, after a short and intense battle with brain cancer. He was born on July 10, 1956 in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late Fred Baden and Mary Boley, who survives him.
Jeff graduated from Nelsonville York High School in 1974, and later that year, on Oct. 18, he married his high school sweetheart, Cathy.
Arrangements by Souers Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
