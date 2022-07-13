Athens - Jeff Bierlein, 65, of Athens, Ohio passed away at home and in his favorite sun-filled room on July 9, 2022. He was born to Beverly Joan Herrick on November 5, 1956 in Dade County, Florida and spent his childhood years in Northern Ohio. He worked hard to earn good grades in school, and enjoyed camping and swimming with his family. His strong work ethic became more evident in his teenage years, when he held down a part-time job on top of home and school responsibilities.
In 1975, Ohio University brought him to Athens, Ohio, where he met friends that would become family. He earned his bachelors in political science, while also dabbling in studies of Spanish.
After graduation and a brief adventure involving hitchhiking and Mexico, Jeff returned to Athens and started his forever career at Atco. Here he became the fiercest advocate for equity and inclusion of people with disabilities. On many occasions, he could be seen driving a work van equipped with wheelchair access, providing opportunities such as basketball games, camping excursions, bowling and countless collaborations with the university. He played an instrumental role in connecting with local artists who would go on to start Passion Works, an art studio that brings together both people with and without developmental disabilities. His involvement continued well into his retirement, when he served on the board for the Athens County Community Singers. His commitment to the "people first" mentality promoted acceptance of all people in the community of Athens.
Jeff's advocacy work did not stop here. As was evident by the "Yo! Recycle!" bumper sticker on the back of his pickup truck, sustainability and eco-friendly practices were important to him. Though not always the case (particularly throughout their teenage years), his family has now come to appreciate the massive compost piles in the backyard and the cutting of aluminum ends off refrigerated tubes of biscuits to ensure some element of recyclability. We hope he finds comfort in the fact that these practices will undoubtedly live on through all of us.
To capture on paper what Jeff means to us is an impossible task. He was a brother, husband, father, friend and PawPaw. In fact, the greatest of all the aforementioned. Though his time with us was much too short, he found ways to ensure that those around him experienced joy, love and laughter. Never did a birthday pass without him making heart-shaped waffles smothered in strawberries and whipped cream. Joy. He expressed his love in the behind-the-scenes work: leaving notes, always helping with the heavy lifting (even when he wasn't supposed to do so), dropping off care packages, working in the yard and on projects around the house. Love. He was the greatest swamp monster and Pumbaa his family will ever know. And, oh, the dancing. The next time you hear a song, imagine your body moving to every.single.beat. THAT is how Jeff danced. We invite you to try it. Laughter.
Jeff loved boiling hot coffee, walks, sunrises and sunsets on Lake Michigan, and, of course, huevos rancheros with salsa verde. As any breakfast companion and server at Casa Nueva can attest to, he declared every serving of huevos as "the best batch yet" before sweeping up every last crumb and bit of salsa with his finger.
It is only fitting that this obituary ends with the thing Jeff didn't live a day without: a to-do list.
-Brush your teeth (This guarantees that you can check off at least one box.)
-If you have a memory of Jeff you would like to share, please visit https://www.jagersfuneralhome.com/.
-Please join us in celebrating his life this fall. Details to follow.
-Lastly, if you are compelled to donate in honor of his memory, consider contributing to Athens County Community Singers (PO Box 2261, Athens, Ohio 45701) or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Jeff Bierlein
