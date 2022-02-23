Belpre - Jeff Taylor Delaney, age 74, of Belpre, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 21, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He fought cancer for almost 3 years. He was born on Dec. 5, 1947, in Joliet, IL, to the late Frankie Taylor Chapman and Paul Delaney. He graduated from PHS in 1966 and had 50 years of service with Bridgestone-Firestone, mostly as manager of Firestone in Athens. Jeff was an avid boater and enjoyed golfing and casinos.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan Anderson Delaney; sons, David Delaney of Stewart, Chris Delaney of Guysville; daughter, Mandy Thompson (Dave) of Logan; grandchildren, Zach Delaney, Maggy Delaney, Hayden Delaney (Kortney), Ivy Delaney, Ty Hart and Jake Thompson; great-granddaughter, Harper Delaney; his loyal dog, Toby; brother, Joe Delaney (Mary Beth) and half brothers, Mickey and Lee Delaney; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step father, Dave Chapman.
The family would like to thank the nurses, aides, social worker and chaplain, from Shriver Hospice in Zanesville, for their wonderful care and compassion.
Per Jeff's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no visitation or funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shriver Hospice of Zanesville or you local Humane Society, as he loved animals.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com
Jeff Delaney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.