Lexington - Jeff Wheaton, 60, of Lexington, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, 2021, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital.
Born Jeffrey Lee Wheaton on May 30, 1961, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Elma (Sholes) and Richard Lee Wheaton. He worked at Trane Technologies in Columbus for several years.
On July 24, 1999, he married Deborah Sue Baughman and they created a wonderful life together. Jeff's family was most important to him and he was a true family man. He was very sociable and had many dear friends. Jeff thought of himself as a handyman and he never called a repair man. He had a keen interest in guns, cars and enjoyed "good" rock music.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Debbie Wheaton; three children, Ryan (Josie) Wheaton, Lyssa Wheaton and Autumn (Kyle) Winters; ten grandchildren, Joshua, Rebekah, and Brianna Schrock, Kaden, Jaxton, Rayden and Benson Wheaton, Laniah Harvey and Wyatt and Riley Winters; two siblings, Joel Wheaton and Mariea Wheaton; niece, Brittany Fortney; and many treasured friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road.
The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
