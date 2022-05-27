Jeffery Murphy

Buchtel - Jeffery Thomas Murphy, age 59, of Buchtel, Ohio, passed away May 25, 2022 at his residence.
Jeff was born April 4, 1963 in Nelsonville, Ohio son of Shirley William Murphy Sr. and Louise Revels Murphy. He was a member of the Cornerstone Harvest Church in Hollister. He enjoyed Dirt Track Racing with friends and family, flee markets and would always put others before himself.
Surviving are his fiance Rebecca Stover of Buchtel; sons Jeff Cunningham of Nelsonville, Michael (Stephanie) Murphy of Glouster; daughter Jessica (Dearold Sealey) Murphy of Buchtel; step-children Angie (Terry) McClain of Nelsonville, Andy (Mary Jo Edwards) Allen of Nelsonville; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister Brenda (Billy) Samples of Talking Rock, Georgia; brother Shirley Murphy Jr. of The Plains; lifelong friends Cecil Stage of Sugar Grove, Ed Rutter of Buchtel.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Virginia Murphy Green, Melissa Murphy; brothers Steve Barker, David Revels.
Funeral services will be held at 11A.M., Wednesday June 1, 2022 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Linda Berry officiating. Burial will be in Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed 4-8pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
