Nelsonville - Due to the overwhelming response and support from family, friends, and first responders the funeral service for Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. has been relocated to the Logan Conference Center - 30682 Chieftain Dr, Logan, OH 43138.
Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, York Township, Athens County, OH.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Roberts Funeral Home, 60 West Hunter Street, Logan, Ohio 43138.
Visit robertsfuneralhomelogan.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
