Nelsonville - Jeffrey Eugene Armes, 38, of Nelsonville, OH passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, unexpectedly in the line of duty while fighting a house fire in the city of Nelsonville.
Born Oct. 13, 1982, in Athens, OH, he was the son of Norris "Gene" Eugene and Karen Sue (Kilkenny) Armes of Nelsonville.
Jeffrey was a 2001 graduate of Logan High School. He had worked as a fireman for the Nelsonville Fire Department since 2011 and was a longtime volunteer for the Starr Township, Hocking County, Ohio fire department.
Besides his parents, Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife, Lezlee Renee (Burnside) Armes of Nelsonville; children, Ayden Eugene and Teylar Leora Armes both of the home; grandmothers, Betty Kilkenny of New Plymouth, OH and Ruth Bowling of Nelsonville; and uncle, Robert (Christin) Kilkenny New Plymouth.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by grandfathers, Jerry Kilkenny and Don Lightfoot.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with Joshua N. Martin officiating.
Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, York Township, Athens County, Ohio.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the funeral home.
Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com. Jeffrey Armes
