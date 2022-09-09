Athens - Jeffrey Brian Jeffers, age 49, of Athens died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 after a pickup truck accident. Born Oct. 10, 1972 in Athens, he was the son of the late James B. Jeffers, Sr. and Sylvia Jean Kasler Jeffers.
A 1991 graduate of Alexander High School, he was self-employed and operated a firewood business. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying deer and coon hunting, fishing and ginseng hunting. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Jeff is survived by his son, Jeffrey Bryce Jeffers and his companion, Cheska Brown of Albany; an expected grandchild; Cheska's daughter, Mavis Brown; a lifelong friend and mother of his son, Elaine Ryder; a sister, Debora (Jeff) White of Shade; two brothers, Jim (Debbie) Jeffers, Jr. of Athens and Joseph Jeffers of Athens; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; a lifelong friend, Scott Meeks of Shade.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Jimmy Howson officiating. Burial will be in Jeffers Cemetery, Shade. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Jeffrey Jeffers
