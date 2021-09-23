West Lafayette,Ohio - Jeffrey Sterl Williams, 71, West Lafayette, Ohio, passed away Nov. 26, 2020.
He was born July 28, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Sterl and Evelyn
Cooper Williams.
He is survived by a brother, Craig Williams of Maumee, Ohio.
Memorial services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home,
with Pastor Carl Procop officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery.
