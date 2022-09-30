Jeffrey Wooten

Albany - Jeffrey Mark Wooten "Jeff by the way", passed peacefully on the afternoon of September 28, 2022, in the loving company of his family, and under the immaculate care of the staff of Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Known to his friends and family as Jeff (formerly known as Mark), he was born on March 25, 1962 in Ashland, Kentucky, to Frederick Allen Wooten, Sr. and Callie Maureen (O'Bryan) Wooten. Jeff graduated from Alexander High School in 1981 and retired from Ohio University. The first and greatest love of Jeff's life was music. He had a slew of hobbies, ranging from party DJ to automotive painting to playing his beloved drums. He was known as a man of exquisite and varied talents, but most notably, his art will be his legacy. The lives and hearts touched by Jeff's existence are too numerous to count, as the loyalty and generosity he bestowed on those he loved was immortal. Jeff was an active member of the Albany AMVETS and the Hocking Valley Sportsman Association. Having no children of his own, he loved his nieces and nephews deeply, and cherished his step-grandchildren.
Jeff is survived by his brother Mike (Debbie) Wooten and their children Shawn, Sasha, Brad, Ryan, and Justin, and their grandson Brody; brother Fred (Robin) Wooten and their children Jamie Wooten and Hunter Krivesti, grandchildren Max and Lucy Dye; brother Tim Wooten and their children T.D. (Lindsay Patterson) and Sam, grandson (arriving March 2023) Tate.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Callie Wooten.
Services will be Tuesday at 11 AM, at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Cindy Teagarden officiating. Entombment will be in Athens Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Monday 6-8 PM at the funeral home. A Dinner for family and friends will follow services at the Albany AMVETS.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made the Albany AMVETS or OhioHealth Kobacker House hospice center.
