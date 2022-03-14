Athens - Genevieve "Jennie" Tom, age 90, of Athens, died Sunday evening, March 13, 2022 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.
Born Oct. 12, 1931 in Millfield, she was the daughter of the late Floyd W. Wemer and Velma R. Powell Wemer.
A graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School, she was employed at The Nut Shop and Pipedreams on West Union Street for several years.
She operated Jennie's Thrift Shop on Route 56 for 30 years. She also assisted her late husband in the operation of Tom's Excavating.
She was a member of The Plains United Methodist Church.
Jennie was an avid bowler for over 40 years and participated in the state bowling tournament for 35 years.
She was always with a smile and a friendly hello at Kimes Nursing Home for the past several years. She was a caring and giving person, always enjoyed having a good time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Jay (Cindy) Tom, of Glendale, Arizona, Jan (Bill) Kilbarger, of Lancaster, Jess Van (Annette) Tom, of Indianola, Iowa, Jennie (Larry) Long, of Bexley, and Adam (Katherine) Tom, of Rome, Georgia; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna Sue Matthews, of Corning; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James "Jimmy" W. Tom, who died in 2008; two sisters, Vera Rhoads and Uldine Lewis; three brothers, Robert Lee Wemer, Floyd Wemer Jr., and Hugh Wesley Wemer.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday 11 a.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. David Roach officiating.
Burial will be in West Union St. Cemetery.
Friends may call Wednesday 5-8 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Jennie Tom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.