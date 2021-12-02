Millfield - Jennifer Lynn Draper, age 40 of Millfield, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at her home. Born Sept. 23, 1981 in Athens, she is the daughter of Jerry Arthur Draper and Jeanette Ilene Carsey Draper of Millfield.
A 2000 graduate of Athens High School she was employed has a hairdresser and recently at Valero on Columbus Road. She enjoyed fishing and being with her family.
In addition to her parents, Jennifer is survived by two daughters, Hayleigh Draper and Charlie Weekley; a son, Waylon Weekley; two sisters, Jessica (Jeremy) Tedrow of Nelsonville and Jodi Draper and her fiancé Jack Alvis of Millfield; nieces and nephews, Justin Draper, Jaden Tedrow, Elizabeth Tedrow and Sara Moore; also surviving are several aunts and uncles and family members.
Family and friends may call Saturday, Dec. 4th, from 5-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfunerlahome.com. Jennifer Draper
