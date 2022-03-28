The Plains, Ohio - Jeraldine "Judy" McDonald, 76, of Athens, Ohio, born Jan. 17, 1946 to Charles and Mae Sharpe, passed away March, 11, 2022 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital.
Jeraldine retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. She had a special gift of taking care of those in need.
She is survived by her three children, Angela (John) Williams, Jerry McDonald, and Melissa Lucas; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mae Sharpe.
A gathering in her honor will be held at a later date.
A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society). Jeraldine McDonald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.