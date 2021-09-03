Jeremy E. Dotson, 44, of Coolville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly in a motor vehicle accident on Aug. 18, 2021. He was born in Parkersburg WV, Dec. 4, 1976, a son of Donald E. Dotson and Deborah D. Bailey. Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edwin and Alice Dotson and grandparents Lois and Larry Flinn.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include girlfriend Christen Black; his sister Kayla Nicole Night; sister and brother-in-law Donielle and Jonathan Krempel of Fort Wayne, IN; two nieces and two nephews; his cherished dogs Ray Ray and Pearl, and many loved friends and family. Memorial and celebration of life service details to be provided at a later date.
