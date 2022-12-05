Jerry Alan Beckley

Logan - Gerald "Jerry Alan" A. Beckley, age 56 of Logan formerly of The Plains, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in Aultman Hospital, Canton, after becoming ill while deer hunting. Born July 17, 1966 in Marietta, he is the son of Gerald L. Beckley of The Plains and the late Dee Tidrick Beckley. He had been a resident of Logan for 25 years.
A 1984 graduate of Athens High School, he attended Ohio University and graduated from Hocking College. He was a Senior Scheduler for Protection and Control with AEP in the Zanesville/ Lancaster offices. He also operated BeckTech Audio Productions that provided audio for area musical performances, festivals and county fairs. He proudly served as a U.S. Army veteran.
He was a member of the Hocking County Gun Club and enjoyed hunting. Boating, camping and family, especially being "Poppy" to his new grandson.
Jerry is survived by, in addition to his father, his wife of 26 years, Nikkie Lowe Beckley; three daughters, Hannah (Gavin) Hossfeld of Logan, Libby Beckley and her significant other Colton Roley of Canal Winchester, and Madison Beckley of Logan; his grandson, Lincoln Alan Hossfeld; two sisters, Julie (Roger) Tipton of Rushville and Jennifer (Russ) Beckley-Watson of Sugar Grove; a brother, Jason (Julia) Beckley of Morton, PA; also surviving are several sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great, great nieces.
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Angel Beckley; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Floyd & Rosemary Lowe; and his step father-in-law, Howard Warner. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, OH 45701, with Brian Robertson officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery where Military Rites will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard. Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Jerry Alan Beckley
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Beckley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
