Jerry Alan Beckley

Logan - Gerald "Jerry Alan" A. Beckley, age 56 of Logan formerly of The Plains, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in Aultman Hospital, Canton, after becoming ill while deer hunting. Born July 17, 1966 in Marietta, he is the son of Gerald L. Beckley of The Plains and the late Dee Tidrick Beckley. He had been a resident of Logan for 25 years.

