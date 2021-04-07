Jerry Bobo

ALBANY – Jerry K. Bobo, 73, Albany, passed away at his residence, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 3, 1947, in Athens, he was the son of the late Belford and Virginia Rogers Bobo. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a retired salesman, enjoyed gardening and fishing, was also a member of Albany AMVETS, Albany VFW, and Alexander Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Morris Bobo; a daughter, Michelle (Lance), Allison of Albany; a son, Michael (Janet) Bobo of Athens; grandchildren, Jaide Allison, Austin Bobo, Dylan Allison and Karah Allison; a brother, Tom (Joyce) Bobo; niece, Natalie (Ron) Lucas, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Ohio Health Hospice for all their caring help given to Jerry and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Belford and Virginia Bobo.
Services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Minister H. Willard officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memorial Gardens, with Military graveside services by Albany VFW Post 9893, Athens KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion. Visitation is Thursday 4-8 p.m., (where Alexander Lions will have Memorial Services at 8 p.m.) at the funeral home. Please use mask and social distancing while attending services.
In lieu of flowers you may send memorial donations the Alexander Athletic Department, in care of Dan Doseck, 6125 School Road, Albany, Ohio 45710.
You may sign his register at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
