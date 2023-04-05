Chauncey - Jerry Lee Cunningham, age 71, of Central, SC, formerly of Chauncey, died April 2, 2023 at his home. Born June 28, 1951 in Athens, he was the son of the late Jo Ann Cunningham Barnhart and the late William Guess and his wife Velma Guess of Columbus.

