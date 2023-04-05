Chauncey - Jerry Lee Cunningham, age 71, of Central, SC, formerly of Chauncey, died April 2, 2023 at his home. Born June 28, 1951 in Athens, he was the son of the late Jo Ann Cunningham Barnhart and the late William Guess and his wife Velma Guess of Columbus.
A 1970 graduate of Athens High School, he was a United States Air Force Vietnam veteran, serving for 20 years and retiring as a Staff Sergeant. He was also employed as a manager at Wendy's in Hilliard and as Director of Food Services at the Columbus Zoo.
Jerry is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Cunningham of North Dakota and Bethany Cunningham of Springfield; his son, Christopher Cunningham of Columbus; two brothers, Michael (Deborah) Barnhart of Piedmont, SC and John R. (Lisa) Barnhart of Horn Lake, Mississippi; three half sisters, Jill (T.J.) Conger of Upper Arlington, Denise (John) Halley of Dublin and Aleusha (Jay) Guerlack of Dublin; two half brothers, Dennis (Michele) Guess of Columbus and Roger (Barb) Guess of Marysville; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be conducted Friday, April 7th, at 12:00 noon at Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield with Gary Alton officiating. Friends may call Friday 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
