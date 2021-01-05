LANCASTER – Jerry R. Eckels, 86, of Lancaster, OH passed away on Dec. 27, 2020. He was born on Feb. 19, 1934 in Longstreth, OH to the late Hubert and Helen Eckels. Jerry was part of the Carpenter’s local 200 with over 60 years of service. Jerry graduated from Carbon Hill, Ohio high school. Jerry was a master carpenter and helped build homes for various members of his family. He loved his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Jerry was married to his high school sweetheart, Bonnie for 67 year.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Bonnie Jean Eckels; Dirk (Tamara) Eckels, Debbie (Michael) Spoto; grandchildren, Daidria Eckels-Renkel (Jeremy), Timothy (Adrienne) Eckels, Mikenna Spoto; great-grandchildren, Omri Curnutte, Keaton Curnutte, Isabel Fourman, Brayden Eckels and Cole Eckels.
He is preceded in death by son, Jon Mark Eckels; brother, Robert (Evelyn) Eckels.
Services were held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, 5600 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43213. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.haltemanfettdyer.com.
