Athens - Jerry Jagers, 89, of Athens passed Saturday morning, Jan. 28, 2023 at his home. Born Nov. 25, 1933 in Athens, he was the son of the late John T. Jagers and Erma Thomas Jagers.
A 1951 graduate of Athens High School, a 1954 graduate of Ohio University and a 1955 graduate (Cum Laude) of the Cincinnati College of Embalming, he was a funeral director in business with his father, brother and son at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home for over 66 years. He always considered his job as a community service and enjoyed the various families the funeral home served. He was a lifelong Athens resident, and did not want to live anywhere else but Athens County.
Jerry's love of music began in school where he played in the Athens High School Marching Band and participated in various church choirs and choral groups. He enjoyed motorcycles, Sprint Car racing, and boating on the Ohio River and Lake Cumberland.
He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as Head Usher for many years. He was also a member of Paramuthia Lodge 25 F&AM (66 year), Athens York Rite Bodies (65 year member of Chapter, Council and Commandery), Athens Chapter OES 175 (60 year member), Aladdin Temple Shrine, Athens County Shrine Club (past president), Amesville Grange 798, Athens Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow) and a former member of the Athens Lions Club. He was a charter member of Jan's Fans and followed Ohio University sports (especially basketball). Professionally, he was a member of the National and Ohio Funeral Director's Association and the OEA.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Peggy Lou Withers Jagers; his children, Tim (Bethany) Jagers of Athens, Teresa (Vinson) Yates of Hilliard and Christopher (Susan) Jagers of Grandview; six grandchildren, Matt Jagers (Courtney Marre), Brian (Amber) Yates, Jared (Arnold Finkbine) Yates, Nick Jagers (Morganna Marks), Bradley Jagers, and his favorite granddaughter Courtney Jagers; a great grandson, Dalton Jagers; also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Beside his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, Joe T. Jagers and Stephen Jagers (who died at birth); and a nephew, Eric Bobo.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday, Feb. 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Robert Martin officiating. Burial will be in West Union St. Cemetery, Athens. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Masonic rites will be conducted Thursday at 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home by Paramuthia Lodge 25 F&AM.
The family would like to thank the nurses, nursing staff, physicians and care givers of OhioHealth and DaVita Dialysis. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Jerry Jagers
