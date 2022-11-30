Millfield - Jerry Leedy, 70, of Millfield, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Jerry was born on January 20, 1952, in Athens, the son of Clarence Leedy and the late Della (Durfee) Leedy. He was married to Carol (Maxwell) Leedy, who survives.
Jerry loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and mushroom hunting. He also loved NASCAR, dirt track racing, sprint cars, and all motorsports. He enjoyed working on and riding motorcycles. He was a great carpenter and he could build anything. Jerry also enjoyed his time spent with Pastor Matthew from Bible Truth Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and father, Jerry is survived by his son, Donald "Jerry" Leedy of Brownsburg, Indiana; grandchildren, Megan Dawn Leedy, Gabriel Parker Leedy, Payton Reece Leedy, Elliott Gregory Leedy, Jennifer Aminta Molina, Kalina Lynn Hernandez, and Jonathan Jose Hernandez; great grandchildren, Braxton Allen Sargent and Jenson Blake Sargent; siblings, Donna Camire (Roger Edwards), Judy (David) Clark, Barb Leedy Drake, Bill Leedy, and Betty Leedy Barnes; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother and daughter, Tracy Lynn Hernandez Baeza.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Matthew Peachey officiating. Interment will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call from 11AM to 1 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
The family suggests donations to Bible Truth Baptist Church, 10 Pine St., The Plains, Ohio 45780.
