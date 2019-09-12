GUYSVILLE — Jerry R. "Pappy" Jackson, 76, of Guysville, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Wood County, West Virginia, a son of the late David and Addie Belle (Davis) Jackson.
He retired from Storks Bakery and was a member of Ohio Operating Engineers. He was a member of Coolville Masonic Lodge #337. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed watching all his grandchildren's sports. He also sponsored multiple teams and was a member of the Misfits baseball team.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee (Kelley) Jackson; three children, Melany Morgan (David) of Guysville, Karen Douglas (Barry) of Athens, and Jerry Jackson (Billie) of Guysville; grandchildren, Ryan, Bradley, Nikki, Kyle, Tyler, Meagan, Nolan, Brittnie and Jennifer, and all their families; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Hunter, William, Karlee, Nathaniel, Kya, Katie, John, Kaine and Alex; three brothers, Randall, Roy and Gary Jackson; and three sisters, Mary Coe, Velda Farney and Marjorie Curry.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law David and Cindy Jackson and several brothers and sisters.
Services will be Saturday 6:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Mark Mitera officiating. Visitation will be Saturday 3-6 PM with a Masonic Service by Coolville Lodge #337 immediately following.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.