Jerry Shellman

Stewart - Jerry P. Shellman, age 71 of Stewart, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. Born Aug. 9, 1950 in Delaven, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Shellman and Eurless L. Hess Shellman.
A 1970 graduate of Athens High School, he was employed as manager of the Rollerbowl, Lawhead Press and Quality Cleaners & Tux all of Athens. He attended Stewart Wesleyan Church and was a member of Moose Lodge. He enjoyed bowling and bowled in several bowling league in Athens, Parkersburg and Marietta. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in the Vietnam War.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kathy Blake Shellman; two daughters, Erin (Greg) Nuber of Nelsonville and Brianne Smith of Amesville; stepdaughter, Amber (Nick) Simmerer of Sunderland, MD; a son, Travis (Stephanie) Shellman of Amesville; nine grandchildren, Dylan, Shania, Peige, Larissa, Maddy, Wendy, Blake, Henry and Brenton; one great grandchild, Marcella; brother, Robert (Jayne) Shellman of Albany; brother-in-law, Steve Wade of Nelsonville; his best friend and fishing buddy, Mike (Devon) Karshner of Athens; he is also survived by several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Shellman and Cheryl Wade. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday from 5-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
A private family service will be conducted on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Tom Romine officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
Military Rites will be conducted at the funeral home by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Moose Charities, Inc., 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Moose Charities, Inc., 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100.
