Athens - Jesse J. Westerviller, 42 of Athens, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital. He was born March 18, 1979, in Athens.
He was formerly employed at Autotech in Athens and Rocky Boots in Nelsonville. He enjoyed working on models, drawing and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.
He is survived by his mother, Diana Stanley Westerviller and daughter, Saryssa J. Westerviller.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Westerviller; paternal grandparents, Carl and Sarah Westerviller; and maternal grandparents, Richard and Cora Stanley.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be observed.
Contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Jesse Westerviller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.