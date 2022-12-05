Jesse White

Johnson City, TN - Jesse Reno White Jr., 92, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, following a brief illness.
Johnson City, TN - Jesse Reno White Jr., 92, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, following a brief illness.
He was a son of the late Jesse Reno White and Hazel Walter White, born and raised in Hocking County, Ohio, where he graduated from Union Furnace High School.
Jess was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country in the Korean War.
The E.M. Poston Power Plant in Nelsonville was where Jess carried out his life's work. He began while it was still being built by working there with the Columbus & Southern Ohio Electric Company. C&SOE became part of American Electric Power and his service there continued through several positions, with many years spent as shift supervisor. When the plant was to be shut down, Jess was chosen to oversee its demolition for American Electric Power. After his work was finished at Poston, he served as a steam engineer examiner for the state of Ohio for a number of years.
As well as being a dedicated worker and a proud veteran, he was a loving husband and wonderful father who was happiest when spending time with his family. Jess was also a member of the First Christian Church in Nelsonville, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Ruth McDaniel, as well as two brothers, Donald White and Howard White.
Those surviving include: wife of 68 years, Betty Newton White; daughters, Sandra Norris of Johnson City, TN, and Lisa Henderson of Lebanon, TN; grandchildren, Erin Neuberger, Brian Henderson, Michael Henderson, and Kyle Henderson; and greatgrandchildren, Dylan Neuberger, Adalyn Neuberger, and Evelyn Henderson.
Services will be conducted privately.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, TN is honored to serve the White family. (423) 282-1521
