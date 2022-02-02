Jewel Johnson

Athens - Jewel M. Troyer Johnson, 94, of Athens, OH died on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
A native of Minneapolis, MN, she was an artist, author and teacher of grade-schoolers and youth in ND and MN, art education majors at Ohio University and children of all ages at the Saturday Morning Art Workshop at OU. She was also the Director of the After School Program at West Elementary in Athens.
A model for life-long learning, she earned a masters degree in art education from OU at 45 and published a book entitled, "Teacher! Teacher!: Adventures from a one room schoolhouse in Fortuna, North Dakota", at 83. The consummate volunteer, she spent many years serving in leadership roles at her church, including Sunday school teacher and choir director, and in her community, including OU women president, PTA president, Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader.
She was the beloved wife of Curt (deceased); mother of Wendy Winn of South Carolina, Cheryl of Athens, Brant of New Mexico, Jay of North Carolina, Dana and wife Terri of Athens, and Todd and partner Andrea of Minnesota; grandmother to Tracy and husband Jarrod, Kristin and husband Ashley, Mandy, Kari, Delaney, Trista, and Collin; great-grandmother to Taylor, Levi, Lila, Arianna, and Aurora; sister to Pearl Stoltz, Laura Hoppel, Everett Henderson, Clinton Henderson, Frieda Abbott, Esther Strittmatter, Alfred Henderson, Leland Henderson (all deceased) and Majel (whereabouts unknown), all of whom — minus the two eldest — were placed in the State School Orphanage in Owatonna, MN due to their father's premature death; and half-sister to Junior Johnson (deceased), Jennie Freng (deceased), and Leona Noben. She is also preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Harmon and Bertha Troyer, and her natural parents, Fred and Lucenna Henderson.
Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, 168 Morris Ave, Athens, OH 45701 and will be live streamed via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/hughesmoquin.
Visitation will be at the funeral home two hours prior to services. A dove release ceremony will also be conducted by the funeral home immediately following the service.
A Jewel Johnson Celebration of Life reception will immediately follow at the OU Inn's Solarium. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, St. Paul, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Ohio University Foundation, P.O. Box 869, Athens, OH 45701, designated to The Curtis M. Johnson Memorial Scholarship [please note designation on memo line]. A link to donate can be found online at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
