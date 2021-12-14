Plantsville - Valerie Jill Tate, 45, of Plantsville, was reunited with her mother on Sat, Dec. 11, 2021.
She was born on April 27, 1975 in Marietta, Ohio to John "Junior" Tate and Barbara Walton Tate.
She attended the Beacon School in Athens and was a member of the Bethel Wesleyan Church in Plantsville. She had a love for Jeff Gordon, ice skating, Mickey Mouse and lasagna.
She is survived by her father, Junior Tate of the home; two brothers, Stacey (Jessica) Tate of Little Hocking and Chad (Jennifer) Tate of Cutler.
She is preceded in death by her mother.
Services will be held on Tues, Dec. 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Bethel Wesleyan Church with burial following in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Friends may call on the family on Mon, Dec. 13, from 5-7 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Strecker Cancer Center 401 Matthew St. Marietta, Ohio 45750.
The family requests that masks be worn due to COVID-19.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com. Jill Tate
