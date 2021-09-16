Jim E. Coen, age 74, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Sept. 14, 2021 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
Jim was born June 29, 1947 in Athens County, Ohio to James E. Coen Sr. and Betty Coen. He loved his grandkids.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Georgia Coen of Logan; children, Tammie (Craig) Hull and Cammie (Dan) Starner, both of Logan; grandchildren, Chase, Colt, Coen, Maria, and Christopher; brother Dave Coen of Mineral; and cousin Diane Hunter of Athens.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Rev. Charlene Mitchell officiating. A private burial will be held in Hocking Cemetery, The Plains, Ohio at a later date.
Calling hours will be observed on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 2 p.m. to time of service at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
