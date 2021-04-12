ATHENS – Jim Norris, 69, passed away peacefully at home on April 6, 2021 due to an extended illness. He was born Sept. 29th, 1951 in Athens, OH to the late Corbin and Gladys Norris.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janice Norris; his son, Scott Norris (Melissa); and his daughter, Janette (Eddie) Mccune. He had four grandchildren he loved dearly, Kenny (Courtney) Mccune, Christine (Mitchell) Sass, Christopher (Ashley) Norris and Leah (Casey) Norris. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Ariah, Kynleigh, Ollie, Averley, Alyana and Elliott; and his sisters, Betty Walton of Oklahoma, Phyllis Folden of Ohio, and Mary Lynn of North Carolina.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Bertha Mae; Mabel and Cecil Hornsby, his mother- and father-in-law that he loved dearly; and brother-in-law, Roger Hornsby.
Jim and Roger are together fishing for salmon at the Tippy Dam for eternity.
Jim was an avid member of The Plains Lions Club and is known as “Jimbo” at classic car shows where he loved to spend his time.
He loved his animals Roscoe, Missy, Big Cat and Little Cat.
Jim was dedicated to education and he wished to donate his body to Ohio University college of Osteopathic Medicine for research studies so there won’t be any services held in his honor at this time.
