THE PLAINS – Jim Riley, 80, of The Plains, OH passed away Dec. 10, 2020 at Hickory Creek, The Plains, OH.
Jim was born Feb. 4, 1940 in Athens, OH to James A. Riley and Rose Addie Riley. He loved and was loved by his many nieces and nephews; loved sports and kept up with his favorite teams, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes; enjoyed rooting for the Trimble Tomcats and reveled in their wins; was a treasured friend of residents and staff at Hickory Creek loved participating in the activities available to him at Hickory Creek Nursing Center; enjoyed the church services conducted by Rev Hixon and others; especially loved playing games with fellow residents; his favorite game was Bingo, especially when he won.
Surviving are his brother, Carrol Riley of The Plains, OH; many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Sue (Riley) Coen; nephew, Dale Riley; grand-niece, Charlie Jo Brinkley.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday at the Clarks Chapel Cemetery near Athens with Rev. Bill Hixon officiating. Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, OH. Masks and social distancing are required to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hickory Creek, for patient activities, 51 E. 4th St., The Plains, OH 45780.
Letter and condolences can be sent to the family at this website http://www.brownfuneralservice.net/.
