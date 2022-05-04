Athens - James (Jim) Richard Sands transitioned on November 14, 2021, in Ashley, Ohio after a lengthy illness.
Jim was born July 29, 1946, at Sheltering Arms Hospital in Athens, Ohio to Lillian and Paul Sands. In addition to his parents, Jim was also lovingly raised by his grandmother, Lenora Sands and great aunt, Nelle Sands. He attended Putnam Elementary School, Athens High School and Ohio University and was a member of the Methodist Church Wesley Choir.
He had an interesting and varied career that began at Rypma's Greenhouse in Athens and was always centered on service and his love of gardening/horticulture. Jim enlisted in the United States Navy in 1971 and served in the Navy Medical Clinic. After his military service he finished his education at George Mason University. After graduation, Jim was an elementary teacher in Virginia, then had an opportunity to return to his hometown.
Jim and his partner David purchased the Athens Flower Shop. During his time in Athens, besides having a thriving business, Jim made it a priority to serve his community. Among his many accomplishments, Jim served as President of the Athens Foundation, President of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, 16 years as a member on Athens City Council (1998-2011) and City Council President (2012-2014).
Besides his parents, Jim was predeceased by his partner/husband of 42 years, David Ratliff; and cousins, Eric Sands Jones, and Laura Sands.
Jim leaves his favorite aunt, Verda Jones of The Plains; sister, Janeen Sands of Columbus, Ohio; cousins, Cindy (Bill) Winner of The Plains, Julie Catherine (Dan) Anderson of Sarasota, Florida; Dan (Shelley) Sands of Bend, Oregon, and David (Jan) Sands of Grand Haven, Michigan.
Please join Jim's family in a celebration of his life, accomplishments and time spent with us all.
A memorial will be held 1:00 pm, Monday, May 9, 2022, at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home in Athens, Ohio; with graveside services for the family immediately following at West Union Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Athens Foundation, PO Box 366, Athens, Ohio or the Athens County Humane Society, PO Box 765, Athens, Ohio. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Jim Sands
