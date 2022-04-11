Cheshire - Jimmie Dillon, 97, Cheshire, Ohio, went to a home prepared for him by his
Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on April 9, 2022.
Jimmie was born in Logan County, West Virginia on November 7, 1924, the
son of the late Jessie and Wealtha Dillon.
He served in the Army with the 82nd Air Borne in WWII. He parachuted into
Normandy on D-Day, was wounded twice, receiving 2 Purple Hearts and
a Bronze Star and several other awards, and was the last surviving member of
his unit. Jimmie was a retired coal miner from Island Creek Coal in Holden, WV.
He was known as an avid gardener and was a loving husband and father.
He is survived by children Rufus (Marine) Dillon of Athens, Will (Rosa)
Dillon of Albany, Barbara (Mike) Shaver of Cheshire, Cecil Dillon (Joan Palmer)
of Athens, and Bonnie Russell of Athens, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren,
7 great-great-grandchildren and a sister of Merble Comer of Sanford, N.C.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years
Violet Christian Dillon in 2020, brothers Lilborn. and Denver, sisters Belva Smith,
Elsie Comer, and Myrtle Davis.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 1:00 P.M. at Athens Memorial Gardens,
with Willard Love and Russ Moore officiating. Military services will be by
Albany VFW Post #93 and K.T. Crossen Post #21 American Legion.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to
Airline Church of Christ, P.O. Box 202, Albany, OH. 45710 or Bradford Church of Christ,
38260 Bradbury Rd. Pomeroy, OH. 45769.
you may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Jimmie Dillon
