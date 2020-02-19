Jimmy Ray Bond, Jr., age 26, of Long Bottom died early Thursday morning, Feb. 13, 2020 at Holzer Meigs ED, Pomeroy, after losing his long battle with addiction. Born April 30, 1993 in Marietta, he was the son of the late Jimmy Ray Bond, Sr. and Candace Clay of Athens.
Jimmy attended school at Federal Hocking, completed his GED, and studied welding at Tri County JVS. He was a talented welder and mechanic. From an very young age, he enjoyed working on cars with his late father. His favorite being the Ford Mustang — he was the “Mustang Kid.”
Jimmy is survived by his mother and step father, Candace and Steven Clay of Athens; his beloved son, Jimmy Ray Bond III; a brother, Jerry Bond of Torch; a sister, Josie Bond of Torch; a brother, Kenneth Joe Roberts of Coolville; a sister, Kelly (Chris) Carson of Cincinnati; his grandmother, Sharon Stark of The Plains; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Mamie Bond.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
