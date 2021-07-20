New Marshfield - Jimmy Curtis Kennedy, age 66, of New Marshfield, died Saturday, July 17, 2021 at his home. Born Dec. 16, 1954 in Dayton, he was the son of the late James Franklin Kennedy and Wanda Irene Rutter Kennedy.
He was a longtime area resident and had been employed at McKee's Auto Parts and Recycling as an equipment operator. He enjoyed Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, playing cards, marbles and especially being with his family. He had a big heart and was the "glue" that held his family together.
Jimmy is survived by his longtime companion, Debbie Jones-Buck; two daughters, Dixie (Scott) Swart of Albany and Jeanie (Chas) Burkhart of Logan; a son, Jared Walsh of Columbus; a stepdaughter, Misti (Justin) Elliott of New Marshfield; two stepsons, R.J. Barnes and Cody (Sierra) Barnes both of New Marshfield; six grandchildren, Cody West and his fiancé, Jessie McGhee, Cassie Burkhart, Trey Swart, Emma Swart, Maxtin Elliott and A.J. Barnes; two great-grandchildren, Wesson West and Aria Shae; five sisters, Karen Kennedy of New Marshfield, Wanda Lowery of New Marshfield, Bessie Johnson of New Marshfield, Georgeann Kennedy of Nelsonville and Kathy Riley of Athens; and a brother, Tim Kennedy of Florida.
A memorial family gathering and cook out will be held Saturday afternoon. Contact Dixie Swart at 740-517-6610 for further information. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Jimmy Kennedy
