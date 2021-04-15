Chauncey - Jo Ann Barnhart, age 87 of Piedmont, SC, formerly of Chauncey, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at McCall Hospice House, Simpson, SC. Born April 17, 1933, in Chauncey, she was the daughter of the late Russell Cunningham and Bessie Spellman Cunningham.
A 1951 graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School, she was an Air Force wife and homemaker in the family home. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 7174 The Plains and the Ladies Auxiliary of KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion.
Jo Ann is survived by three sons, Michael A. (Deborah) Barnhart of Piedmont, SC, John R. (Lisa) Barnhart of Horn Lake, Mississippi and Jerry Cunningham of Piedmont, SC; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother James Cunningham of Athens.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, John J. Barnhart in 2016; and a brother, William Cunningham.
The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at noon at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Gary Alton officiating. Friends may call Thursday 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Jo Ann Barnhart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.