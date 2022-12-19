South Point - Jo Ann James, age 86 of South Point, OH, formerly of Athens, OH died Friday afternoon, Dec. 16, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, WV. She was born Jan. 31, 1936 in Chauncey, OH, daughter of the late Willard Leffler and Clarice Ilene Whited Leffler.
She attended Athens High School and had been a resident of South Point, OH since 1971. She had a deep faith in the Lord and was a member of Bethel Temple Assembly of God Church in Huntington, WV.
Jo Ann is survived by two daughters, Vicki Lynn Neeley of Cincinnati, OH and Shirley (Terry) Webb of Portsmouth, OH; a son, Donald H. (Michelle) James, Jr. of South Point. OH; five grandchildren, Christina (Justin) Phelps, Angela (Eric) Schowengerdt, Aaron (Julie) Kilgore, Brittaney James and Brandy (Harold) Bruce; twelve great grandchildren; a great, great grandson; a sister, Nancy Lou Eaton of Fullton, MS; and a brother, Larry Lee (Jane) Leffler of Louisville, KY; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Donald H. James, Sr., in 2011; and two sisters, Shelby Straight and Kay Robertson. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, Ohio 45701 with Pastor Doug Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call Wednesday 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Jo Ann James
To plant a tree in memory of Jo James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
