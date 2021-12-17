The Plains - Jo Ann (Jo) Seiber Burson died Dec. 11, 2021, at the Hickory Creek Nursing Center, where she had resided, for several years.
Jo was born Sept. 18, 1927, to Ruth Mae and Hodge Seiber. She was raised in Chauncey and lived in Athens.
She was one of several brothers and sisters and was the last surviving sibling. She was proud to have lived 94 years and enjoyed her long career in food service, watching the news, listening to country music and playing bingo.
Jo birthed two daughters, Lynda and Brenda (Deb). She took great pride in attending Brenda's Local Girl's concerts and delighted in hearing yodeling.
Jo especially enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren and was survived by Bret (Stephanie) Batdorff, Tricia Batdorff and their father, Roger, plus Jesse Catania, Zach (Liz) Catania, Eli Catania and their father, Joe. Her great-grandchildren are Alex, John, Reagan and Sierra Batdorff. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and extended family.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Burson; daughter, Lynda; grandson, Justin Batdorff and several siblings.
The family wishes to thank Bill Walker, for his care and guidance, and thank the staff at Hickory Creek Nursing Center, for their kindness and compassion. We are forever grateful to both parties.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Jo Ann (Jo) Seiber Burson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.