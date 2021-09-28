Millfield - Jo Ann Willard, 71, Millfield, passed away Sept. 24, 2021, at Riverside Hospital.
Born February 25, 1950, in Meigs County, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Lucas Lee. She was a homemaker.
Jo Ann is survived by daughters Jo Ann Lee (Mike Gibson), Mary Willison (Joe Fulton), Mina Willard (Bill Boring), and Vickie (Kenny) Haller; sisters Patricia Lee (John Willison), and Betty Blankenship; brothers Chuck (Bobbi) Lee, and Ab Lee; grandchildren Jeffrey Willard, Amber McGee (Alex Hamilton), James McGee, Breanna Eblin, Tim (Laura) Hibbard; son-in-law Arthur Willison; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Grove Willard, and sister Linda Norris.
Services are Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Willard Love officiating. Burial will be in Pleasanton Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
You may sign her register at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
