Athens - Joan G. "Jo" Kappes, 95, was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 15, 1927. She died on April 12, 2022 in Athens, Ohio.
Growing up, Jo attended Lakewood High School in Cleveland, Ohio and then moved on to Miami of Ohio University where she studied Physical Education. This is also where Jo met her husband of 70 years, Kap. Upon graduating, Jo taught at Springfield High School in Springfield, Ohio. The following year, Jo and Kap married and moved to Cincinnati, Ohio.
In 1958, Jo and Kap moved to Athens, Ohio and Jo began her sixty-four year love affair with Athens and Ohio University. During her time in Athens, Jo was a cub scout leader, a girl scout troop leader, a Physical Education instructor at Ohio University and a supporter, advocate and guide at Old Man's Cave. For a decade in the sixties and part of the seventies, Jo was the leader and administrator of the Athens City Summer swimming program. At Ohio University, Jo earned her Master of Education degree, was, for a short period, the coach of the women's swimming team and the faculty advisor to the Ohio University cheerleading squad. Throughout her life in Athens, Jo participated in and advocated for everyone, out- door activities of all kind, in all weather.
She is survived by her children, Steve and his wife Kathleen, Peggy and her husband Bruce, Linda and her husband Ted; ten grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday, April 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Robert Martin officiating. Jo will be buried in Memory Gardens in Athens, Ohio. Online condolence are available at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Remembrances in honor of Jo may be made to the Ohio University Football Program. Jo Kappes
