Joan Gibson Aug 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Albany - Joan Gleason Gibson, 88 of Albany, passed away Sunday August 7, 2022, atKimes Nursing Home, Athens, Ohio.Joan was born July 20, 1934, in Vinton (Gallia County) Ohio to the lateDale and Verna Cardwell Gleason. Joan married John H. Gibson onSeptember 22, 1981, and they were married for 29 years until his deathon February 29, 2011.She is survived by her children, Debbie Johnson of Wilkesville, Ohio,Chuck (Joan) Johnson of Findlay, Ohio, and Craig Johnson, of Vales Mill, Ohio;a granddaughter Autumn Schroeder of Findlay, Ohio, and 3 great-grandchildrenJasmyn Schroeder of Miamisburg, Ohio, Wynter Schroeder of New Orleans, LA,Grady Schroeder of Findlay, Ohio; and a niece Gina (Bob) Rought of West Mansfield,Ohio.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisterand brother-in-law Helen and Ted Harder.At Joan's request there will be no service. Burial will be at Vinton Memorial Gardens,Vinton, Ohio.Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, Albany, Ohio.you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com. Joan Gibson To plant a tree in memory of Joan Gibson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 2022 Athens County Fair schedule Hampton plans to make Alexander the best school district in Southeast Ohio Little Miss Parade of the Hills Contestants Announced Nelsonville-York eyes another title with veteran leadership 2022 Athens County Fair features new activities and events Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.