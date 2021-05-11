Athens - Joan "Rose" Crawmer Keener, 95, passed away quietly at her son's home on May 9, 2021 in Athens after a long illness. The past two months she was under the supporting care of OhioHealth Hospice.
Born in Zanesville, OH on Oct. 15, 1925 she spent 84 years living, working and homemaking in Zanesville. After graduating from Zanesville (Lash) High School in 1943, Rose went on to Zanesville Business College graduating in 1944.
Mrs. Keener was a long-standing member of Grace United Methodist Church, and was a volunteer of Bethesda Hospital Jr. League. Before marriage in 1949, she was a bookkeeper at Texas Oil pipeline Company (Zanesville office) and her father's automobile company, Modern Motors. After her husband's death in 1963, she returned to work as a secretary at Zanesville High School.
Rose was an avid ZHS football fan having season tickets with many of her close friends for over 60 years. If The Ohio State University Buckeyes or the Cleveland Browns were being televised, Rose was watching the game.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond "Jack" Crawmer and Josephine Morton Corson Crawmer; a brother, Clifford R. Crawmer; her husband, F. Wayne Keener; and a son, Robert W. Keener.
Rose is survived by a son, John C. (Joan) Keener, Athens; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Keener of Kent; plus five grandchildren, Casey (Kyle) Kline, Katherine (Bo) Harstine, Robert Keener, Jonathan Keener, and Christine Keener. Three great-grandchildren, Leona Rose Chambers, Ella Bell Chambers and Carter Wayne Kline.
The family would like to thank OhioHealth Hospice for the dedication, professionalism, and their care of Rose during the past two months. The arrangements are by Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. A private service will be held at a later date. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Joan Rose Keener
