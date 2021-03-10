PARKERSBURG, WV – Joan Smith, who, along with her husband, founded, owned, and operated The Coffee Cup restaurant, passed away peacefully at her home in Parkersburg, WV surrounded by her adoring family and her special little angel Kinsley on March 8.
Joan began her life in the beautiful hills of Clay County, West Virginia on June 11, 1931. In 1968, Joan and her husband moved their family to Nelsonville, OH, which was their home until 2012. The Coffee Cup Restaurant was established with $40 in their pocket, a can of green beans, and their children by their side. Joan and Roy operated the restaurant for more than 25 years, which was just part of their 51 year love affair. Their youngest son Charlie and daughter Tammy carried on the tradition for 20 years in Nelsonville, then five years in Belpre, OH. The restaurant was famous for their West Virginia Hot Dogs, which were always a favorite. The restaurant was the center of the family where their children and grandchildren grew up working and where so many family functions were held, including their 50th Wedding renewal and one family wedding.
Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Roy H. Smith; parents, Alfred and Annabelle Bird and stepmother Ora Bird; three sisters, Jean Jones, Donna Osborn and Betty Rogers; four brothers, Burl, Jimmy, John and Charlie Bird; two sons James Hamilton Smith, Esq and Roy M Smith; and one son-in-law, Dave Boston, Sr.
Joan is survived by a wonderful circle of family including five loving daughters, Vickie Boston, Judy Smith, Anna (Dave) Beebe, Terri (John) Kauff, and Tammy (Shawn) Williams; one devoted son Charlie (Tom) Smith; five sisters, Eva Lee Abbott, Verna Dawson, Vera (John) Williams, Shirley (Mike) Braley, Sharon Hannigan; one sister-in-law, Rosa Bird; and twenty-one grandchildren, Dallas, Ron, Carla, Donna, Dave, Diane, Shawna, Mandy, Chris, Steve, Scott, Cody, Jaime, Amy, Jeannie, Danielle, Sean, John Jr, Dillon, Chase and Madison; and a plethora of great- and great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Joan will always be remembered as a loving mother/grandmother whose favorite pastime was to spend time with her family, cook, shop, garden and especially travel. Whenever her children said “Mom, let’s go”, her bags were already packed and she was ready to go. She also loved living with and helping to raise her grandchildren Chase and Madison Williams.
Joan was very proud of the fact that at 78 years young, she climbed to the top of Diamond Head in Hawaii. Some of her travels included Mexico, Brazil, Uruguay, Canada and too many US states to count although her favorite state was Texas and her favorite place to visit was Graceland, where she always swore that “Elvis invited her to so many years ago!”
All of her children, grandchildren, and great/great great grandchildren have so many special memories with their Mom/Mama. She was one very special lady and will never be forgotten.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Granddaughter, Donna Meade to officiate. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Nelsonville. Friends may visit on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
The family would like to say a special ‘Thank you’ to HouseCalls Hospice in Parkersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HouseCalls Hospice, 417 Grand Park Drive #204, Parkersburg, WV 26105 or to the American Cancer Society.
